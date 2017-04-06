According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mick Foley is no longer employed by the. Foley was not under contract while he worked as Raw GM, so when his TV appearances ended, so did hid paychecks. Foley even joked with friends that his firing was actually a real thing. Foley was going to skip all WWE related events over WrestleMania weekend, but Stephanie McMahon talked him into coming to the shows. He will have his hip replacement surgery on April 19th.