– PWInsider reports that Mick Foley appeared at Jim Ross’ One Man Show last Sunday, and he revealed that he originally was not going to attend any events during WrestleMania weekend in order to sell the storyline of him being fired as the Raw General Manager. However, Stephanie McMahon pushed for him to attend WrestleMania weekend events. He added that WWE is no longer paying him and joked that it felt like a “real firing.”

Foley is currently planning to take time off to get his long-planned hip replacement surgery, which is scheduled for April 19. He is still planning to take bookings through July. Foley also reportedly stated the following on Kurt Angle replacing him as GM:

“Kurt Angle is great choice for #RAW GM. He has the respect of everyone in the dressing room, can get serious when he needs to, and has an awe-inspiring ability to embrace his inner nerd. He is likely to have very good chemistry with a wide assortment of the #Raw roster – which makes for good television. I’m not sure if this is true, but there is a rumor out there that he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck! will be wishing Kurt the very best, and will always have an open ear for him if he is looking for advice or feedback. But publicly, I am going to take a page out of former US President’s playbooks, and do my best to stay fairly quiet about the product. I may occasionally point out something positive that I see (like Neville and Mustafa Ali working their butts off last night under less than ideal circumstances) but, in general, I will be keeping a much lower profile on social media.”