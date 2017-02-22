Every time Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon appear on screen during an episode of WWE Raw, I can’t help but cringe. Stephanie’s whiny voice and shrill scream, Foley’s random yelling and awkward outfits. Throw in the fact that they dominate storylines that they shouldn’t be a part of, and it’s a lot to take.

On Smackdown, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon appear for five minutes or less, make a match or two, and aren’t seen again. They are perfect.

On Raw, Foley and Stephanie bicker with each other, talk down to talent, and don’t accomplish anything. When Triple H appeared after SummerSlam and interfered in the Universal Title match, Foley vowed to get to the bottom of it. He said something about Stephanie’s shy smile and questioned whether or not Stephanie knew anything about the interference. He then proceeded to do nothing for months until Triple H returned a few weeks ago. Where Foley….continued to do nothing.

This past Monday, for some reason Stephanie decided to poke her nose in the Women’s Title feud between Bayley and Charlotte. I guess Stephanie is the birth mother of the Diva’s Revolution, so maybe I’m being too harsh on why she got involved. She came out and demanded that Bayley gives the title back. Never mind the fact that Stephanie could just strip her of the belt if she was that upset. But she wanted Bayley to do the right thing. And by “right thing” she wanted to embarrass her. Instead, Bayley was defiant and decided to keep the title even though she won it under dubious circumstances. Because that’s the Bayley we know and love. Authority defying, cursing Bayley.

Also, Mick Foley “punished” Kevin Owens by having him once again face Sami Zayn. Why is Sami Zayn the new Kane? Remember when the authority figure always called on Kane to punish the babyface and the babyface would always win? Well, Foley is doing the opposite. He calls on the ultimate underdog and the heel always wins. He used Sami to “punish” Owens after he won the belt, Sami was used against Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman, hell, even Stephanie used Sami against Seth Rollins. Kane was the big scary monster who faces were maybe afraid of because he was a big guy who used to have magical powers and liked to play with fire. Heels aren’t afraid of Sami. They look at him like some annoying cockroach who won’t go away.

Samoa Joe attacked Sami before the match started and Owens won in like a minute. This is important because it led to another Foley and Stephanie segment where Stephanie shrieked at Foley for not having her back on the Bayley issue and Foley raised his voice about something. They lost me when Foley brought up Samoa Joe and talked about Stephanie’s greed not standing in the way of his morals.

Let’s discuss this.

What is Stephanie’s greed? She signed Samoa Joe, a guy Foley says he has always supported, and Joe has come in and injured Seth Rollins and attacked Sami twice. Is Stephanie being greedy because she wants her husband to be happy so she signed his enforcer who is injury guys she doesn’t like? That’s called marriage. Is Stephanie being greedy because she signed Joe without consulting Foley? That’s on Foley for not doing his job. Can anyone explain to me how Stephanie is being greedy? And then we have Mick’s morals. What are they? He’s getting Sami Zayn killed every week and doesn’t seem to care. Does he want to protect the integrity of professional wrestling? Good luck.

I honestly don’t know the motivation for either character. On Smackdown, it’s pretty simple. Daniel and Shane want to create opportunity and produce a better show than Raw. That’s why they book the matches they do. Maybe Bryan wants to piss off The Miz, but that’s understandable given the history between the two. It’s not always perfect, but their motivation and reasoning makes sense.

What are the goals of Foley and Stephanie? Do they want to be better than Smackdown? If that’s the case, then Foley should be happy that Stephanie signed Samoa Joe and Stephanie should be pissed that Joe injured one of their top stars. Do they want to create a fair environment? If so, then Stephanie was in the right for wanting Bayley to hand the title back and Foley should have supported her. Or do they just want to get one TV every week and argue with each other while making it all up as they go along? If that’s the goal. Mission accomplished.

There’s just no endgame here. Either Foley gets fed up and snaps, which leads to….Triple H vs. Foley in 2017? Or Foley gets fired, which leads to…Stephanie vs. Noelle in 2017? And while you may think you want to see Noelle on WWE TV, just remember that the clown will be front and center every week.

Dueling authority figures can work. But when we know one outranks the other and when we don’t know the goal of either of them, we’re left with what we see on Raw every week.

