– Mick Foley recently appeared on the Ross Report (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On His GM Job: “I really feel fortunate that I was given the opportunity to be the GM. I think it’s going pretty well, so well that I’m just like, I don’t see the firing that I thought was imminent when I took [the job]. It’s coming and we know it’s coming. Like, it’s not a long tenured position, especially if they put an emphasis on you. It’s two things. Really, the big thing is hoping it pays off for somebody. When my time is up, I hope Stephanie gets a heck of a promo out of it and it helps somebody.”

On Brock Lesnar Facing Kurt Angle: “There’s an aura around Brock.” Foley continued, “he definitely has an aura, even among the boys. And I think a lot of people knock the part-time aspect, but, man, Paul Heyman said it’s the same reason you don’t celebrate Christmas every day. It’s too important. You don’t get Brock Lesnar all the time. I’d love to see that match and I think it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Kurt if that’s the way he chooses to go out.”

On Omega vs. Okada at WrestleKingdom 11: “It was state-of-the-art and Kenny said he was happy that people got to see his vision. And, jeez, his vision, I was just blown away. There were things I didn’t see coming. For a guy who had a knock of being too comical a few years ago, I think he did a great job getting a long set of heat. He’s solid, strong style combined with flying in just the right places and the showmanship that he always had. We are talking about a guy who had a four-star match with an eight year old girl. This guy can do just about anything. And then, the best use of a table I’ve personally ever seen, ever.”