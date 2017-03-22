– Mick Foley recently spoke with screengeek.net, and was asked about who he would want to face if he could return to the ring. Here is what Foley had to say…

“Hey man, you know I can’t go back, as much as I’d love to (laughs). But if I could, would be fun to face off against Triple H again, [would be] great to take him on one more time. Also, how about a tag-team match with the Foleys against the McMahons? Who wouldn’t want that?”