– Mickie James made her return to WWE’s main roster tonight on Smackdown. James was revealed as “La Luchadora” during the main event between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss, preventing Lynch from leaving the cage and then kicking Lynch in the head so Bliss could get the win. The two then attacked Lynch, who managed to knock both of them down and get the mask off to reveal James as the woman underneath.

Deonna Purrazzo had been playing the gimmick up until now. You can see pics and video from the match below: