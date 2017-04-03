– Here are the results from last night’s Midnight After Mania: WrestleCircus vs. The Wrestling Revolver event…

* Brian Cage defeated Desmond Xavier

* ACH defeated Martin Stone

* Michael Elgin defeated Shane Strickland

* Rachel Ellering defeated Angel Rose

* Death Machine (Sami Callihan & Jessicka Havok) defeated World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice La Rae)

* Manscout Jake Manning defeated Leva Bates

* Boone the Bounty Hunter, Aaron Solo, Ricky Starks & Sammy Guevara defeated David Starr, Curt Stallion & OI4K (Zachary Wentz & David Crist)

* AR Fox won the Championship Scramble for the WrestleCircus Sideshow Championship & The Wrestling Revolver Scramble Championship

* AR Fox defeated Moose