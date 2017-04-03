wrestling / News
Midnight After Mania: WrestleCircus vs. The Wrestling Revolver Results 4.03.17
– Here are the results from last night’s Midnight After Mania: WrestleCircus vs. The Wrestling Revolver event…
* Brian Cage defeated Desmond Xavier
* ACH defeated Martin Stone
* Michael Elgin defeated Shane Strickland
* Rachel Ellering defeated Angel Rose
* Death Machine (Sami Callihan & Jessicka Havok) defeated World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice La Rae)
* Manscout Jake Manning defeated Leva Bates
* Boone the Bounty Hunter, Aaron Solo, Ricky Starks & Sammy Guevara defeated David Starr, Curt Stallion & OI4K (Zachary Wentz & David Crist)
* AR Fox won the Championship Scramble for the WrestleCircus Sideshow Championship & The Wrestling Revolver Scramble Championship
* AR Fox defeated Moose