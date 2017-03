– Miesha Tate is done with MMA competition, but she’d be down to step into a WWE ring. Tate did a Q&A recently (via FOX Sports) and was asked about the potential of appearing for WWE.

“I would love to,” Tate replied.. “It would be fun. I would love to. I’m open to all kinds of things like that. It would be a lot of fun.”

Tate retired after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November of last year.