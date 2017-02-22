– According to wrestlezone.com, Mike & Maria Bennett will be signing new contracts with TNA. The couple have been with TNA since January 2016, and have been in featured angles the entire time they have been with the company. The site notes that Mike and Maria will not have complete control over their bookings outside of TNA, but that Bennett will fulfill his independent booking he has committed and has a list of promotions he wants to continue working for over the next year.