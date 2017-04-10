wrestling / News
Miz, Maryse and Dean Ambrose Moving to RAW
– Three more names have been revealed as moving to Raw in WWE’s Superstar Shakeup. You can see highlights below from the opening segment in which it was announced that Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Maryse are moving from Smackdown to Raw along with a couple of announcement Twitter posts:
#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is thrilled to see some "familiar" faces amidst the #SuperstarShakeup on #RAW! @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/WmG1MHvVcC
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
What a way to kick off the #SuperstarShakeUp on #RAW as Team Red is now graced by @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/1WkNwr31PA
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #LunaticFringe and #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is also now on Monday Night #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Y8CvAzryWc
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017