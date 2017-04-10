– Three more names have been revealed as moving to Raw in WWE’s Superstar Shakeup. You can see highlights below from the opening segment in which it was announced that Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Maryse are moving from Smackdown to Raw along with a couple of announcement Twitter posts:

What a way to kick off the #SuperstarShakeUp on #RAW as Team Red is now graced by @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/1WkNwr31PA — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017