– The Miz did a media call interview recently (via the Hard Hidz Wrestling Podcast). The highlights are below:

On if he and Maryse will face off with Mike & Maria: “Oh, maybe. They’re on SmackDown Live now, and I mean, I think their, I don’t want to say ‘gimmick’, their whole thing is the power of love and I find it interesting. I think it’s going to generate a lot of heat, and I think people are not going to like them, and I think it’s going to be something really, really good for SmackDown Live.”

On a possible babyface run: “It all depends on what the crowd does. If the crowd starts cheering, guess what: good, I’ll go into it. I mean, at WrestleMania, they were cheering me. Half the crowd’s cheering me and I’m like, ‘Wait, are you chanting, ‘The Miz’?’ I don’t think I ever heard that before in my entire career in WWE.”

On John Cena and Roman Reigns’ crowd reactions: “Roman gets the biggest half and half now and I’ve seen it from Cena too. When he was wrestling Kurt Angle a long time ago, it’s kind of like when I first started up on WWE, it was 2006, I remember for the first time I ever heard, like, ‘let’s go Cena’/’Cena sucks’ and I was like, ‘wow, man, and this is like the face of the franchise and people don’t like him’. You’d hear the little kids go, ‘let’s go Cena’ and the men go, ‘Cena sucks’. It was incredible. Now, I think Roman has that kind of effect on the people where you either really love him or really hate him.”

On a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I’d want my wife [to be the inductor]. I think she’d want that. I think if I didn’t ask her, she’d be very angry with me. If you thought she’s angry with me now, wait till I don’t ask her to induct me. So I’d want my wife for my top ballot Hall Of Fame [induction].”