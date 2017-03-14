MLW Radio and New Japan Pro Wrestling have sent out the following press release…

MLW RADIO AND NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING TEAM UP FOR WALEMANIA III ON THURSDAY MARCH 30

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MLW and Wale are teaming up with NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING for WaleMania III at Tier Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday March 30th. Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walemania-iii-tickets-21257499754.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing two of their top Junior Heavyweights, Ricochet and Will Ospreay, as well as the Bullet Club’s Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to WaleMania III. Golden and Platinum tickets include exclusive access to a meet and greet with the four New Japan stars.

A limited amount of tickets for the meet and greet have been put on sale today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walemania-iii-tickets-21257499754

But that’s not all! The New Japan crew will also sit in with Court Bauer and Mister Saint Laurent as part of a live MLW Radio podcast for all ticket holders! They will discuss all things New Japan including the upcoming American expansion PLUS there will also be a fan Q&A as part of the podcast!

Scheduled to appear on the live MLW Radio podcast:

NJPW’s Ricochet

NJPW’s Will Ospreay

NJPW’s Tama Tonga

NJPW’s Tanga Loa

NJPW AXS Announcer Jim Ross

Wale

MVP

Dave Meltzer

Conrad Thompson

Alex Greenfield

Ed Ferrara

Marty DeRosa

Sarah Shockey

More to be announced soon!

After the live MLW Radio podcast ends, there will be a Vegas style after party featuring DJ Jamie Iovine spinning! Then, the main event of the after party: WALE will perform! It’s the wildest night of the weekend and you won’t want to miss it!

Bottle service is available for the after party.

WALEMANIA III SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY MARCH 30:

6:30pm – 8:30pm Golden & Platinum Cocktail Party Meet & Greet with NJPW’s Ricochet, Will Ospreay and the Bullet Club’s Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Golden & Platinum ticket holders ONLY

9pm – 11pm MLW Radio LIVE

Featuring: Court Bauer, MSL, Jim Ross, Dave Meltzer, Wale, MVP, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Alex Greenfield, Conrad Thompson, Ed Ferrara and more! This includes a Fan Q & A.

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA)

11pm – Closing: After Party & Wale Performance

Wale performs!

Vegas Style After Party with wrestling luminaries and DJ Jamie Iovine!

ALL ticket holders (Golden, Platinum, GA & After Dark)

Tickets start at just $15 and are on sale now at http://www.MLW.com and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walemania-iii-tickets-21257499754

Golden Ticket – LIMITED AVAILABILITY

Tickets are very limited! A seat in the skybox area on the 2nd floor overlooking the stage. You will have EARLY access at 6:30pm for the pre-show meet and greet event with NJPW’s Ricochet, Will Ospreay and the Bullet Club’s Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa. Your ticket also gives you access to the live MLW Radio podcast and to the after party with a special live performance by Wale. Additionally, Golden ticket holders will enjoy Hors-d’oeuvres during the Cocktail Party meet and greet event. We encourage Golden ticket holders to arrive a little earlier due to long lines. Doors open for Golden Ticket holders at 6:30pm.

General Admission Ticket

General Admission ticket holders will see the live MLW Radio podcast and can participate in the Q & A. This is STANDING ROOM ONLY ticket. This ticket also gives you access to the After Party with MLW Radio personalities and special guests featuring a live performance by Wale. NOTE: We recommend General Admission ticket holders arrive at 8:40pm.

Platinum Tickets – SOLD OUT!

Platinum tickets includes early entry to the venue with a Pre-Show Cocktail Hour with a special meet and greet with NJPW’s Ricochet, Will Ospreay and the Bullet Club’s Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa. Platinum ticket holders are guaranteed seats for the live MLW Radio podcast featuring a fan Q & A and access to the After Party with MLW Radio personalities and special guests – plus a live performance by Wale. NOTE: We recommend Platinum ticket holders arrive 6:45pm or earlier due to long lines for special access to Platinum only pre-show meet & greet and cocktail hour.

For more information on the event, visit http://www.MLW.com.

Dress code: TIER Nightclub is upscale but casual, classy and fashion forward. They do not permit hats, sports jerseys, tank tops or shorts on men, work boots, sandals or athletic wear of any kind. The dress code is at management’s discretion.

Parking: Street parking is available on most surrounding streets. Nearby garages and lots vary between $5-$10 on most nights. TIER Nightclub does not have Valet.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

WaleMania, created by Wale and Court Bauer, is a concept that blends the pro wrestling experience with an electric weekend of fan interaction, music, partying and memories that will last a lifetime. Its first year, WaleMania was the biggest, craziest party in San Jose featuring an MLW Radio live podcast with Rey Mysterio, several surprises and a Vegas style after party. The evening was capped off by Wale taking the party to the next level with a live performance. WaleMania 2 sold out weeks in advance with VIP tickets selling out in less than two hours.

A who’s who from wrestling and hip hop will come out to kick off the weekend in grand fashion so expect WaleMania III to super-size this event at the trendiest night club in Orlando: Tier Nightclub! More information is available at: http://www.MLW.com.

Wale is a Grammy nominated artist, with his hit 2015 album, The Album About Nothing going to #1 on the Billboard 200. Shine, his new and much anticipated album is expected to drop in 2017.

MLW Radio Network features podcasts from the likes of Bruce Prichard, MVP, Court Bauer, Kevin Sullivan, Mister Saint Laurent, Jim Cornette, ex-head WWE writer Alex Greenfield, the Voice of WCW Tony Schiavone, Eric Bischoff, wrestling historian Matt Farmer and many others. Visit www.MLWRadio.com to learn more and listen to shows.

Don’t miss a legendary weekend of rap and ‘rasslin. Join Wale, MLW Radio and friends and celebrate wrestling with the hottest events of the weekend!