According to f4wonline.com, UFC star Josh Barnett will be appearing at tonight’s TNA television tapings in Orlando. Barnett is currently on a USADA temporary suspension regarding an out of competition drug test taken on December 9th. He has wrestled in Japan, and was as a trainee of Billy Robinson, one of the biggest stars of the 60s and 70s. Barnett is one of the announcers for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS, along with Jim Ross. He is expected to work some kind of an angle with TNA champion Bobby Lashley.