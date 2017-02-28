– Mojo Rawley recently spoke with lacrossetribune.com, here are the highlights…

On Wrestling in Wisconsin: “Whenever we’re in Wisconsin it’s always a bit of a homecoming for me. Always something I circle on the calendar,” Muhtadi said in a phone interview last week. “Anytime I’m in Wisconsin there’s that extra drive and passion that comes because I think about that passion and drive I had to make the NFL and getting a taste of being a Packer. I love it (in Wisconsin).”

On Working House Shows: “You can look at the house shows as either practices for the regular-season of Tuesday night TV, or regular season and then TV is the playoffs. The way I’ve always been, I’m treating every day like it’s WrestleMania or the Super Bowl. Not at all any lesser value placed on a house show. You do the absolute best you can for the fans every time. I’m more willing to try new things at the house show, and they’re the place to try and rep something out as opposed to when there’s 1,000 countries watching on TV.”