– Molly Holly recently appeared on The Art of Wrestling (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Paying For Some of Beth Phoenix’s Schooling: “I do remember when she was trying to break in or make it, she was already doing the indies, but she wanted to make it to the big time, I just saw her work ethic, and personality, and I was like, ‘man, I really want this girl to make it.’ So yes, it is true that I did pay for some of her schooling and I was just so proud of her that she did make it and she just did an awesome job representing women in the industry.”

On Visiting OVW Because She Had a Crush on John Cena: “Sometimes, on my off days, I would go to the developmental territory. She was in OVW. And so, not everyone in OVW was under contract. They had, like, local people there training to, hopefully, meet the right people and get an in and stuff. So I was there. I was under contract, but I was there either because they asked me to be, maybe I was doing something with the developmental or I went there on my own for fun. I don’t remember exactly… maybe I had a crush on John Cena at the time. I think he was there. Yeah, that was probably one of the reasons I was there. That’s the inside scoop, that I had a crush on him at one time.”

On How She Met Randy Savage: “The way that I met him was his brother, Lanny, was on the same independent scene as me, so I got to know Lanny. And then, ‘Macho Man’ mentioned to Lanny, ‘hey, I want to teach my new girlfriend, Stephanie, how to do some wrestling moves. Do you know any female wrestlers that could show her a few things?’ And Lanny’s like, ‘oh yeah, I know this girl, Nora. She wrestles locally. You should ask her.'” Holly continued, “he asked me to take a leave of absence from my job in order to spend a whole month, everyday, teaching his girlfriend how to wrestle, so I did and during that month, we all became friends and that’s when he asked me to be part of his entourage.”

On Her Time Working With Savage: “He believed in me enough to help me get my big break. He brought me onto his entourage from the indies. He was like the whole reason I got a contract from WCW. I loved it, but I was really pampered because I was part of ‘Macho Man’s thing. Like, we had our own private dressing room; I never worked house shows; I got paid really good money to show up five minutes before TV starts and then ‘Macho Man’ comes in and tells the booking office what he would be doing for the show. And then, I would escort him to the ring and if he gives me a missile dropkick or something to do from the top rope, he just tells me when and I do it. And I go home, so I thought it was awesome.”