According to wrestlinginc.com, Monday’s Raw drew 3.232 million viewers, slightly up from last week’s 3.216 million viewers. The show did hours of 3.176 million viewers, 3.323 million viewers and 3.197 million viewers. Here is how Raw has performed in 2017…

* January 2nd: 3.046 million viewers

* January 9th: 2.907 million viewers

* January 16th: 3.271 million viewers

* January 23rd: 3.292 million viewers

* January 30th: 3.615 million viewers

* February 6th: 3.115 million viewers

* February 13th: 3.087 million viewers

* February 20th: 3.216 million viewers

* February 27th: 3.093 million viewers

* March 6th: 3.216 million viewers

* March 13th: 3.232 million viewers