– Here are several highlight videos from tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV. They include the Hype Bros vs. The Colons, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley discussing their reunion, The Usos vs. The New Day, Naomi vs. Lana, Mike & Maria Kanellis arriving, Breezango’s latest “Fashion Files,” Becky Lynch being frustrated about her loss, Naomi talking about her defeat of Lana and Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton: