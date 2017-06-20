– The second Women’s Money in the Bank match will take place on next week’s episode of Smackdown. Daniel Bryan announced on Tuesday’s episode of the show that due to James Ellsworth’s participation in the first match, which saw Ellsworth retrieve the title and give it to Carmella, he was stripping her of the Money in the Bank briefcase and holding it up for a rematch on next week’s show. You can see video of the announcement below.

Next week’s episode will also see the following matches take place:

* Smackdown Women Championship Match: Naomi vs. Lana

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Non-Title Match: The Hype Bros. vs. The Usos (Hype Bros. become the new #1 contenders if they win)