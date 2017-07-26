– Moose has signed a new three-year deal with GFW. The former Impact Grand Champion posted to Twitter revealing that he’s re-upped with the company.

You can see the post below, in which he says, “Jeff Jarrett, Ed Nordholm and Anthem is building something very special in the re-branded Impact Wrestling. I’m happy to share a locker room with all the agents and gals on the roster especially my ZAN crew. Also looking forward to keep on bothering Bob Ryder lol. The next 3 years I’m devoted to MAKE IMPACT GREAT.”