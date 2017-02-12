Credit: Jeong Kong and Prowrestling.net

The arena was packed and lots of female and kids in the crowd. I purchased Chris Jericho’s You Just Made The List shirt and the Certified G necklace for some swag.

Mike Rome came out to greet everyone to start the show.

1. Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal (w/Lana). There were several interferences from Lana by slapping Enzo while Jinder distracted the referee. Enzo pinned Mahal after the rocket launcher splash.

2. Goldust, R-Truth, and Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas. Comedy spot with Goldust and R-Truth whats upping with the crowd. R-Truth pinned Primo with the scissors kick.

3. Braun Strowman beat Sin Cara. Braun looks monster in person and gave Sin Cara surprisingly lots of high spots until the powerslam finish for the pin.

4. Neville defeated Rich Swann to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. I was at the merchandise stand during the start of the match. In progress, Swann took a suicide dive to Neville on the outside. Lots of kicks and high spots by both men. Neville submitted Swann with the Rings of Saturn.

5. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and New Day in a Triple Threat to retain the Raw Tag Titles. Huge ovation for Cesaro and New Day. Few comedy spots by Big E and Xavier Woods. Karl Anderson used the ropes to pin Xavier Woods. Post-match attack by Anderson and Gallows to New Day until Cesaro and Sheamus make the save. Sheamus refused to dance with everyone and left New Day to shake their booty.

Intermission

6. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Bayley was hugging with the kids and Sasha got a huge ovation from the crowd. Charlotte got lots of woos and worked on Sasha’s injured knee with Nia. Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly on Charlotte for the pin.

7. Sami Zayn defeated Chris Jericho via DQ in a United States Championship match. Jericho came out first and got on the mic and was the highlight of the night by getting heat from the crowd but comical at the same time. He called Anchorage, Alaska the anus of the United States. Jericho did not put Anchorage on his list. After two minutes of arguing with the referee and playing bull fighter with Zayn, Kevin Owens attacked Zayn on the entrance ramp for the DQ finish. After Jericho and KO beat Zayn down, Roman Reigns came out to save the day and offered a tag match. The scheduled WWE Universal Championship Match was changed to…

8. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Kevin freaking Owens is the best heel in the business. He heckled with a couple of fans, calling them gross and then said, “Hey, your boyfriend is bald!” Great main event with close finishes and hitting signature moves. Zayn helluva kicks KO and Roman spears Jericho for the double pin and made everyone go home happy.

Biggest Pops

1. Roman Reigns

1. Chris Jericho

2. Sami Zayn

3. Bayley

Most Heat

1. Kevin Owens

2. Chris Jericho

3. Rusev