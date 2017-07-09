– During a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the recent release of Austin Aries from the WWE (via WrestlingInc.com). According to Meltzer on the radio show, Aries did not actually asked for his release. However, even though Aries did not allegedly ask to be released from WWE, he was apparently thrilled when he was handed down the release.

Aries previously signed a three-year deal with the company in 2016, and if he had quit on his own, the WWE might’ve held him to that deal and Aries would not have been able to wrestle again until early 2019. As previous reports had indicated, Aries was unhappy backstage, and he was also upset that his WrestleMania pre-show match with Neville was not included on the DVD/Blu-ray release. As a result, neither wrestler received royalties from it. Additionally, Aries had heat backstage, and a lot of people, the writing team included, did not like him.

Aries currently has a standard 90-day non-compete clause, and he’s set to receive his downside during that period. He will still be allowed to work independent shows during that period that WWE gives approval for. In early October, he will be eligible to wrestle elsewhere, including NJPW or GFW.