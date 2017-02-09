wrestling / News
More Details on Dana Warrior’s WWE Deal
February 9, 2017 | Posted by
– It was reported earlier this week that Dana Warrior had come to terms with World Wrestling Entertainment on a multi-year deal, to become a brand ambassador for the company. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal also allows WWE to continue using the Ultimate Warrior name in marketing, as well as for the Ultimate Warrior Award. The WON adds that the idea is also to use her to honor women in the company.