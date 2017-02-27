– It was reported last night that Drew Galloway has decided to leave TNA wrestling. Wrestlinginc.com (via PWInsider) now reports that while Galloway and TNA had talks about signing a new deal, the company had not attempted to get it finalized until the past two weeks, and this is what led to Galloway looking to pursue other opportunities. Galloway informed TNA about his decision last night; he had been with the company since January of 2015.

During an appearance on Pancakes and Powerslams Show last month, Galloway had the following to say about his contract status…

“I really hope things work out the way I want them to work out… we just have to figure things out. There’s obviously people reaching out, but I’m just hoping things work out the way that I hope they work out because I’m having such a good ride right now.”