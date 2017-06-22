According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling released agents Al Snow, Pat Kenney and Shane Helms this past week in what was said to be a budget cutting move. The company will be using Sonjay Dutt (in charge of finding the top unsigned talent and rebuilding the X division) & Abyss as agents; they will also still be working as wrestlers. Many feel that this is not a good sign for the company as they are running with a skeleton crew as it is, and are making budget cuts instead of growing the company. There is also a lot of internal frustration, due to the fact that the company is stuck on POP TV, their numbers are limited, and that with the numbers they are getting and with wrestling’s lack of appeal to advertisers, that it is hard to get a bigger outlet which they need to grow the company.