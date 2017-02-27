PWInsider reports that Nickelodeon has revealed more information about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, hosted by John Cena. It airs live on March 11 at 8 PM ET (tape delayed for West Coast) from the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles. Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello will perform their song “Bad Things.”There will also be nine new categories, including “Favorite Frenemies,” “Most Wanted Pet” and “#Squad.”