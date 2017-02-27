wrestling / News

More Details On John Cena-Hosted Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

PWInsider reports that Nickelodeon has revealed more information about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, hosted by John Cena. It airs live on March 11 at 8 PM ET (tape delayed for West Coast) from the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles. Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello will perform their song “Bad Things.”There will also be nine new categories, including “Favorite Frenemies,” “Most Wanted Pet” and “#Squad.”

article topics :

John Cena, Nickelodeon, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading