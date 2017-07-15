The issues between GFW and the Hardys over the rights to the Broken Universe seem to show no signs of getting resolved. Jeff Jarrett said earlier this week that GFW still had rights to the gimmick. Reby Hardy then said that a deal had been made and Jarrett was lying. Meanwhile, it was reported on Wednesday that a deal was drafted by the Hardys’ lawyers to turn over the rights to use the gimmick in exchange for possible monetary compensation. That reported had noted that GFW President Ed Nordholm had yet to sign off on it.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer revealed that the deal has come close to being made before but Nordholm would not sign off on anything.

He said: “They made a deal last week. But I’ve got to say this. They made a deal last week but when that happened I was pretty much told that they’ve come close before and it’s fallen apart and you know the fact is even though it was agreed upon, Ed Nordholm had not signed off on it. And that happened, you know, it’s happened before. So it’s a very tenuous tense situation. They’ll kind of mediate the thing, they’ll come to an agreement and then Impact won’t sign off on it,” Meltzer continued. “It seems to happen. You know, I remember when I was told about the deal pretty much, you know, being close to done, they’re was the caveat of ‘Well they may back out again ’cause they always seem to do that.’”

Meltzer confirmed that the deal was that the Hardys would get the gimmick with GFW getting “some type of financial thing” and neither party speaking negatively about the other. He added that no one wants to go to court over this.