Wrestlezone reports that on the same weekend that Pentagon Jr. left AAA, he made a surprise appearance for Konnan’s The Crash promotion with Daga and Garza Jr. This happened on Saturday afternoon, a day before losing to Johnny Mundo at the AAA Guerra de Titanes event in Mexico City.

Konnan has been discussing expanding this year and trying to find a TV deal in Mexico. Pentagon, Garza and Daga all wore Los Perros del Mal gear. The stable is one of the most popular in the country and a large source of income. AAA does not own the trademark to it. This isn’t the first time AAA took a blow in the past year, as there have been questions about their financial stability. Stars who left the promotion, like Konnan, Sexy Star, Jack Evans and Fenix, have all had negative things to say about their time there.

Pentagon Jr and Fenix, who are brothers, will call themselves the Lucha Brothers. They have been taking more dates in the US, using their popularity in Lucha Underground. They are regular workers with Chicago’s AAW promotion and worked PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles weekend in September.

His status with Lucha Underground is still unknown. Other wrestlers have left AAA and still work with LU, including the names mentioned above. However, arguably none of them were as popular as Pentagon is now. There is said to be frustration with talent in LU as there won’t be any new episodes airing until the summer. Those episodes were already taped, so there won’t be anymore tapings until late this year. That means no one is making any money there for most of the year.