PWInsider reports that there have been more possible moves floated around for WWE main roster members during the “Superstar Shake-up” this Monday at the Nassau Coliseum.

It was previously reported that two trades between RAW and Smackdown would be AJ Styles for Roman Reigns. WWE reportedly wants to reunite Styles with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. However, there has been more recent talk of Styles staying on Smackdown and the Club joining him.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk of changes in the Women’s roster. There’s been a big pitch for Sasha Banks to go to Smackdown. This comes after news in which it was rumored that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss would switch brands.

There was also talk of bringing Andrade “Cien” Almas to the main roster, which may still happen.