According to wrestlezone.com, Smackdown’s viewership on Tuesday was 2.072 million viewers. This was the second lowest audience since the WWE brand split last July. Smackdown this week beat only the November 8th episode of the show, which went up against coverage of the Presidential election. The viewership was nearly identical to viewership of the show one year ago this week, and that show was taped on a Tuesday and aired up against Game 6 of the NBA Finals.