As we previously reported, the TNA contracts for Matt and Jeff Hardy expire this week and pending a last-minute deal, they will be free agents on Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Ovserver Radio that a return to WWE is “certainly in the ballgame, if not likely.” They are currently not taking any independent dates after May, as they’ve said they might not be able to fulfill those dates. They also said it’s possible that could change.

The various changes in TNA, including Jeff Jarrett’s new role, made it more likely that the Broken Hardys would leave, but it’s said that talks are still ongoing and there’s a chance they might stick around. The next set of Impact tapings begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday. It remains to be seen how that’s handled if they leave, as TV had been built around them.

This comes after the Hardys announced that they will close their online store after five years. Reby Hardy has been running it and said she can’t do so now that she’s a mother with another baby on the way. This has led to additional speculation about a WWE deal, as it would presumably lead to exclusive merchandise with that company.

We regret to post that after nearly 5yrs & 1000s of happy customers, https://t.co/8OFhB9oGRo is closing up shop. Stay tuned for BLOWOUT SALE — Shop Matt Hardy (@ShopMattHardy) February 26, 2017

Its been a lot of hard work doing things all on my own – shirt design, site design/orders, customer service, shipping, etc – but… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017

…I am no longer able to run the shop in the way Matt's fans deserve. I will likely revisit the idea after the new baby is here, but… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 26, 2017