– It was reported yesterday that some of WWE’s UK contracted talents have been pulled from upcoming indy events due to their WWE contracts as part of the UK Championship tournament.

According to PWinsider, WWE UK talents Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven were due to appear at a live, “Working a Resthold” podcast Q&A ahead of a WXW show in London next week, but have now been removed.

The site also adds that talents cannot appear on events that would be posted online on services such as Vimeo and that in some cases they are being moved to dark matches for promotions or being finished up altogether as some promoters don’t want to have their hands tied, due to WWE’s restrictions.