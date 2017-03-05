– Here are some more highlight videos and pics from Fastlane. They include the “bonus matches” of Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal and Big Show vs. Rusev, both of which were added during the Kickoff show:

Cesaro vs. Mahal

Here comes @JinderMahal as he prepares for singles competition LIVE on #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/Gb3zFG4iWj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 6, 2017

Instead of competing in separate matches, looks like @RusevBUL and @JinderMahal would rather brawl to see who goes first! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/36wj2gyMnS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 6, 2017

Rusev vs. Big Show