More Fastlane Highlights: Cesaro vs. Mahal, Big Show vs. Rusev

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are some more highlight videos and pics from Fastlane. They include the “bonus matches” of Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal and Big Show vs. Rusev, both of which were added during the Kickoff show:

Cesaro vs. Mahal

Rusev vs. Big Show

