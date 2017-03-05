wrestling / News
More Fastlane Highlights: Neville vs. Jack Gallagher, New Day Debut Ice Cream Bike
– WWE has posted some more highlights from tonight’s Fastlane. You can check out video and pics from Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the Cruiserweight title as well as the video of New Day coming out to debut their WrestleMania-bound ice cream bike:
Neville vs. Jack Gallagher
Look who's stepping up to take on The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL…
It's the #WorldsLargestAthlete @WWETheBigShow! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/NfQ55Ku92T
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
It's all about the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship RIGHT NOW only on @WWENetwork! #WWEFastlane #205Live @WWENeville @GentlemanJackG pic.twitter.com/QLgCqDtEEi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 6, 2017
The #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville is STALKING his prey right about now… #WWEFastlane #205Live pic.twitter.com/6ukvOFrffx
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
He needed to bust out the #RedArrow, but @WWENeville got the job DONE to retain the #Cruiserweight Championship on @WWENetwork! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/i0LgR6k227
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 6, 2017
New Day Segment