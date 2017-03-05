wrestling / News

More Fastlane Highlights: Neville vs. Jack Gallagher, New Day Debut Ice Cream Bike

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted some more highlights from tonight’s Fastlane. You can check out video and pics from Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the Cruiserweight title as well as the video of New Day coming out to debut their WrestleMania-bound ice cream bike:

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

New Day Segment

