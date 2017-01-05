– PWInsider has some more details on TNA being officially acquired by Anthem Media on Wednesday. The site notes that Anthem’s Ed Nordholm, who is now in complete control of TNA, is expected to address the roster tomorrow before the Impact taping that is set. TNA has already secured additional dates from March 2nd through the 9th at Universal Studios in Orlando for the next set of TV tapings.

The site adds that internally, Dixie Carter’s move to the Anthem advisory board and status as a minority equity shareholder is seen as her being “done” as far as being the point person in any real capacity goes. John Gaburick will be heading production at the TV tapings this week and Aroluxe will be working on the production end, though it is not confirmed whether Aroluxe ended up with a minority stake as originally intended.

The current plan is to “get through” this week and produce the twelve episodes of Impact they have planned at the tapings. Afterward they can begin to figure out how to move forward from here. There have been rumblings of Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell possibly coming in, but nothing is confirmed. Jarrett was seen in Florida over the past few days, but that was for a family vacation.

Drew Galloway will miss some of this week’s tapings, as he already had dates in Europe set before TNA confirmed the taping dates.