– PWInsider reports that Alberto El Patron has signed a full-time deal with TNA and will in fact be debuting during tonight taping. The site reports that El Patron came to terms with the company within the last few days and will be getting a “massive push” with the company.

Talks with El Patron stalled when Jeff Jarrett and Anthem took over the company, but the company reached back out and came to terms on a deal. Paige is backstage at the taping.

– The site also reports that Josh Mathews and The Pope will be the announce team.