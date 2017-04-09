– As previously reported, the issues regarding JBL and his history of allegedly bullying and harassing other WWE workers have been flaring up this weekend. Additionally, there were reports of tensions between JBL and Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo leading to Ranallo disappearing from WWE TV. The current reports note that Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE TV, and his contract with the company is slated to expire in August 2017. Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts also claimed that JBL had his passport stolen and that this behavior was encouraged by Vince McMahon and WWE higher-ups.

Besides the CBS Sports and Deadspin reporting on the story, WPXI.com in Pennsylvania also picked it up. Forbes also released its own article on the controversy. The article did not really add anything to the table, but it did point out WWE’s strong promotions for anti-bullying efforts with WWE’s Be a STAR campaign, writing, “WWE’s Be a STAR campaign is a staple of its community outreach as WWE Superstars lead anti-bullying rallies across the country.”