– The Bella Twins shared some more photos on their Instagram account showing them doing their Oscars pre-show coverage. You can check out the Instagram photos below.

E! Pre Show | Always a good time & lots of laughs with The Chrisley's! #eredcarpet #eglambot #fashionpolice #oscars #totalbellas #totaldivas A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:48pm PST