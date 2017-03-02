wrestling / News

More Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Impact Tapings

March 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Some big changes are clearly in the making at tonight’s Impact tapings. As you can see from the below tweet via a fan in attendance, Alberto El Patron is at the tapings. In addition, Jim Ross posted an intriguing message to Twitter wishing the Impact taping luck and saying he was “expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack” along with a couple of coy emojis. Make of that what you will.

In addition, you can see a pic below of Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. in front of the new Impact logo:

article topics :

Alberto El Patron, Jim Ross, TNA, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

