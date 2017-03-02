– Some big changes are clearly in the making at tonight’s Impact tapings. As you can see from the below tweet via a fan in attendance, Alberto El Patron is at the tapings. In addition, Jim Ross posted an intriguing message to Twitter wishing the Impact taping luck and saying he was “expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack” along with a couple of coy emojis. Make of that what you will.

Good luck to all my friends working in #Orlando for @IMPACTWRESTLING. Expecting many changes including perhaps a different soundtrack. ❓👀 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 2, 2017

In addition, you can see a pic below of Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. in front of the new Impact logo: