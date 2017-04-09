– During the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com), Dave Meltzer discussed the upcoming Superstar Shakeup set for Raw and Smackdown this week, which will feature talents on both shows being up for trades. Meltzer stated that AJ Styles is still likely to move to Raw, but he added he heard mixed responses on the previous talk of Roman Reigns moving to Smackdown.

Per Meltzer, Reigns is currently slated to face Braun Strowman at WWE Payback later this month. However, while the plan for the Superstar Shakeup was set up months ago, the names that have talked about for the moves have only come up in the past week or so. As a result, current storylines might be affected.

Additionally, Meltzer stated on the Observer Radio show that the two top women for each brand will be moved, and Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are “pretty much confirmed” to move shows. Another female Superstar talked about for the movie is Sasha Banks to Smackdown, which has reportedly been “very strongly talked about.” Obviously, we will see what pans out with the trades in the coming days.