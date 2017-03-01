PWInsider reports that more TNA departures could happen soon as the fallout continues to Anthem’s decision to play hardball over contracts and pay. They have approached several names about locking into new deals, and if those names don’t come to terms quickly, they will likely be out. As reported earlier, Anthem is trying to lock talent into contracts and letting them walk if they don’t agree and adjusting the way they pay talent so that they are paid per date instead of per episode (previously, even if TNA taped three episodes of TV at one taping, talent would be paid for each episode; now they will only be paid for working the one taping date).

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Reby Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Jade have all left TNA this week as a result while Lashley, Moose, EC3, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, and Eli Drake have all committed to deals with TNA.