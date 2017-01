Credit: Jacob Cohen and PWInsider

Prior to the One Night Only PPV last night, TNA taped the following matches for a future episode of Impact:

* Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud defeated Swoggle and Robbie E.

* Decay defeated DCC’s Bram and Kingston by DQ when Abyss was hit with a beer bottle by James Storm.

* In an Xplosion bout, Jade pinned Lauren Van Ness.