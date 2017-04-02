wrestling / News
More WrestleMania 33 Event and Set Photos
April 2, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are some photos from Camping World Stadium in Orlando for WrestleMania 33. You can get a closer look at the completed set and event setup. Aries also posted a photo of him on the entrance way.
We have arrived! #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4Fn3aNCP3y
— Frank Manzo (@FManzo3) April 2, 2017
Get here early and get settled in. The #greatest show in the universe is just a couple hours away! @WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hpkQWGn8gP
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) April 2, 2017
Panoramic shot of our seats for #Wrestlemania. pic.twitter.com/LtzeRHPUTv
— Jason Martin (@JMartOutkick) April 2, 2017
We made it!!! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lI8WG9039l
— BT Wrestling Podcast (@bytethatcast) April 2, 2017