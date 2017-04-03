– The following WWE stars posted the following on Twitter, giving their thanks to the Undertaker…

There will never be another quite like him. Thank you Taker! pic.twitter.com/FFQxvXOuNY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 3, 2017

For more reasons than I could ever list, #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) April 3, 2017

Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017