– Independent wrestler Mr. 450 is being investigating over claims that he choked out his girlfriend over WrestleMania weekend. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the wrestler — real name John Yurnet — is the subject of an investigation according to a police report from the Orlando Police Department. There is no warrant for his arrest yet due to insufficient evidence.

The alleged victim told police that Yurnet walked into the room that he was sharing with her and told her to get out before tossing her belongings into the hallway. She said she attemped to pick up her things and get into the elevator, but that Yurnet got in her way, grabbed her by the throat and attempted to choke her. The report said, “[redacted] stated Yurnet took her to the ground and continued to strangle her while she was begging him to stop.”

He then allegedly got into the elevator with her while she pleaded for him to leave her alone. She rushed to her car once they reached the lobby, but he allegedly follwed her and ripped off the mirror on her driver’s side door as she tried to drive away.

Police say they tried to contact Yurnet. His lawyer told the site that Yurnet was “involved in a verbal disagreement with the woman in question, but it never got physical and he has multiple witnesses who can back up his claims.”

Yurnet has wrestled matches in NXT.