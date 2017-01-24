Well, I’m back! Real life unfortunately got in the way of writing these reviews so I had to step away (new job, moved in with my girlfriend), but things have settled down and now I can get back to writing reviews again. While I was away though, I have accumulated a ton of shows to review. Tonight we travel back to January 22nd, 1983 at the world famous Madison Square Garden. Let’s take a roll call of the champions:

WWF Champion: Bob Backlund

WWF IC Champion: Pedro Morales

WWF Tag Team Champions: The Strongbows

WWF Women’s Champion: Moolah

We have a heck of a show tonight. Bob Backlund faces Big John Studd for the WWF World Championship and Don Muraco tries to wrestle the I.C Title from long time champion Pedro Morales. Gorilla Monsoon joins Vince McMahon in the announce booth tonight. This pairing didn’t last long, and you could hear Gorilla act very dismissive of Vince. It’s a very weird, almost uncomfortable at times pairing.

Match #1: “The Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz vs Pete Sanchez

Always good to see Johnny Rodz leading off the show in his usual spot. He might actually have a chance here against Pete Sanchez. Sanchez was a long time mainstay in the promotion, usually jobbing on television and wrestling prelims at big arena shows. Sanchez starts things off with a couple of arm drags. Rodz attempts to throw Sanchez in the corner, but gets Irish whipped into the corner. Sanchez catches Rodz coming out of the corner with an arm drag. The pace quickens with a series of drop kicks and shoulder tackles by Sanchez, with Rodz ending up on the mat locked in an armbar. Rodz makes it to his feet and sends Sanchez into the ropes, catching him with a knee to the stomach as Rodz takes over. Rodz works over Sanchez with some brawling as Sanchez makes futile attempts to comeback. Rodz takes Sanchez to the mat with a double nerve hold. Rodz transitions to a Cobra Clutch on Sanchez which Pete breaks with a series of elbows to the stomach. Sanchez hits a running crossbody for a two count. Sanchez then begins to brawl with a series of punches, kicks and stomps. Sanchez gets thrown into the ropes and the two clash heads leaving both on the mat. Rodz goes for the slam, but the weight of Sanchez is too much as Pete falls on top of Johnny for a two count. Sanchez goes for a slam of his own, but is small packaged by Rodz for a three count!

Winner: Johnny Rodz via Small Package @ 8:42

Match Rating: **1/4. Nice little opener there. The two set a very nice pace and the crowd was very responsive. Rodz is money in these matches.

Match #2: S.D Jones vs Baron Mikel Scicluna

Oh Baron, how I missed you. I’m sure I’ll be saying the opposite two minutes into this match. These two have met 10,000 times with S.D winning 9,999 of them. I don’t expect this to be any different. The two shadow box a bit, with Jones stinging the Baron with a left and following up with an arm ringer. Baron rakes the eyes of S.D and goes to work on Jones with a series of punches and chokes. Scicluna works a double nerve hold as things slow right down. Jones comes back with a bunch of left hands as Vince and Gorilla hypes up the Swede Hanson vs Superstar Billy Graham encounter later tonight. You can put a dress on a pig, but it’s still a pig. Baron slams Jones head into the turnbuckle, which riles up S.D who shows off some dance moves and goes to work on the Baron. The Baron gets tangled in the ropes. The Baron gets out of his predicament and begs off S.D. Baron catches Jones with a boot to the gut and works over Jones with his brawling style. Jones ducks an elbow coming off the ropes and peppers Scicluna with a series of right jabs, culminating with a huge left hand to the face. Jones tells the crowd that he’s going for the head-butt, but waits too long as the Baron punches Jones in the stomach. Scicluna throws Jones into the corner but misses a charge. S.D catches Scicluna with a head-butt and it’s all over.

Winner: S.D Jones via Head-Butt @ 6:36

Match Rating: *. It was S.D Jones vs Baron Scicluna.

Match #3: Superstar Billy Graham vs Swede Hanson

Swede was the special guest referee during Graham’s title match against Bob Backlund at last months MSG show. Needless to say, these two had an altercation so here we are. The crowd is rabid for this match as we see Swede more fired up that I’ve ever seen him. Graham is doing his karate gimmick in this era and it’s so sad seeing him like this. He was so messed up mentally and physically on drugs.

Lol Swede Hanson is hopping mad! The ref separates the two, and as Swede turns around in the corner to take off his ring jacket, Graham attacks from behind. Love that. Graham chokes Swede ring his own jacket on the ring apron and slams Hanson’s head into the ring post. Graham pounds on Swede’s head as he attempts to get into the ring but Swede “Hulks up” and no sells Graham’s punches. Graham strikes with his dreaded “karate” thrusts, but Swede walks through them and begins chopping the shit out of Graham! Graham gets thrown into the corner and body slammed. Hanson is going to the top rope !!! Hanson misses a knee drop! Graham takes something out of his shoe and nails Swede in the throat! Graham with the cover and the three count. That was way more fun than it had any right to be.

Winner: Superstar Billy Graham via Foreign Object @ 3:29

Match Rating: **3/4. This was a hell of a lot of fun. The crowd was fired up, they kept it short and to the point and it re-establishes Graham as a top heel.



Match #4: WWF Inter-Continental Championship: Pedro Morales (Champion) vs The Magnificent Muraco (Challenger)

These two feuded over the I.C throughout 1981. Morales has been champion for over a year now after taking the belt from Muraco in late 1981 and was nearing the end of his long reign as champion. Muraco is returning from a 6 month stint in Georgia and looks to take back his title. Muraco was on FIRE in 1983 and cut some of the best heel promos you’ll ever see in this promotion. It’s a shame that he doesn’t get brought up as one of the better promos in the business because he was excellent.

Muraco attacks Morales during the rind introductions, but Morales fights back as Morales and Muraco both still have their ring jackets on. Muraco begs off in the corner as Morales is raring to go! The ref gets between the two to restore some order to the match. Morales gets Irish whipped into the corner. Muraco attempts a corner charge, but Morales jumps over Muraco using the ropes and sunset flips Don for a two count. Muraco escapes to the outside for a breather. Muraco gets his face smashed into the turnbuckle while standing on the ring apron and does a face plant to the floor. Lol that was awesome. Muraco gets in the ring and begs off Morales, but Pedro keeps up the pressure on Don. Muraco still has the sleeve of his ring jacket on, which was torn during the melee. Morales with a go behind on Muraco, but Don kicks Pedro in the balls right in front of the ref and doesn’t get dq’d. Muraco uses his jacket to choke Pedro, but Morales gives Muraco a receipt by kicking Don in the balls. Morales throws Muraco into the charge and attempts a running knee, but Muraco moves out of the way and Morales crashes into the corner. Muraco then goes to work on the knee of Pedro with a series of stomps and kneedrops. Muraco with a spinning toe hold as Don yells to the crowd that he’s going to “break it”. Muraco puts on a sloppy looking figure-four leg lock on Morales who is in excruciating pain. Morales eventually gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Muraco attempts another figure-four, but Pedro kicks off Muraco, sending Don into the ring post. Morales mounts a comeback with some left hands, followed by a belly to back breaker with his bad knee, as both men are in pain. Morales puts on his Boston Crab, but he’s knee is in too much pain and is forced to break the hold. Morales sends Muraco into the ropes, but it’s Muraco with an attempted crossbody block. Morales catches Muraco, but his knee gives out with Muraco falling on top of him, and that’s gets a three count as we have a new Inter-Continental Champion!!!!

Winner: NEW champion The Magnificent Muraco via Crossbody Block @ 11:34

Match Rating: **. Wow, I completely forgot this was the show Muraco won the belt. Vince and Gorilla didn’t even mention this match while running down the card, which added to the surprise. The crowd was stunned. The match itself was o.k, which is a lot better than their 1981 encounters. This was pretty much it for Pedro Morales as a top star in the company. He’d come back a year and a half later, but was relegated to opening matches with the likes of Steve Lombardi and Rene Goulet. It’s also the beginning of the end of the “regional ethnic babyface”, as the company started expanding nationally, the roles of guys like Ivan Putski and Morales shrunk. Muraco would go on to have in my opinion the best heel I.C title run of all time with his feuds with Rocky Johnson and Jimmy Snuka. One last thing. This was Pedro Morales’s first pinfall loss at MSG in 18 years!!!! I know he wasn’t around the company for the entire 18 years, but still that’s amazing.

Match # 5: The Wild Samoans /w/ Captain Lou vs Tony Garea and Eddie Gilbert

The Samoans had just returned to the territory from Georgia I believe and were beginning their feud with the Strongbows. Eddie Gilbert and Tony Garea teamed together quite a bit in late 1982 and throughout 1983 in between Eddie taking time off to heel from injuries sustained in a car crash (the same night of the Snuka/Nancy Argentino incident). The team disbanded in late 83/early 84 when Eddie left the promotion and Tony began a short lived team with B. Brian Blair.

The Samoans attack at the bell and send their opponents into the ropes, but it’s Tony and Eddie with stereo leapfrogs and dropkicks sending both Samoans running outside for cover. The Samoans try to re-group in the corner, but it’s Tony with a double noggin-knocker. I thought that wasn’t supposed to effect the Samoans, even when they hit each other? Garea begins to work the arm with a standing armbar. Garea gets sent into the ropes, but catches Afa with a shoulder tackle and later a standing dropkick. Afa rolls to the outside to re-group as it’s been the Tony Garea Show to start the match. Some miss-communication leads to Afa punching Sika as Eddie Gilbert makes his first appearance and continues to work the arm of Afa. Eddie uses his speed to allude some blows from Afa and catches him with a dropkick. Garea tags back in as the two continue to work the arm. Afa with a eye rake as Sika tags in. He’s met with an armdrag as Gilbert tags in go to work on the arm of Sika. A brief Sika comeback is stopped by Gilbert as he takes Sika down with an armdrag, followed by an armbar. Afa gets into the ring and breaks the hold with a stomp to the back of the head of Gilbert. This draws Garea into the ring but is forced back into the corner by the ref. This distraction allows the Samoans to double head-butt Gilbert. Sika picks up Gilbert at the count of two as the Samoans want to dish out more punishment. Afa tags in and starts choking Eddie as the crowd chants “Eddie”. Afa works a nervehold as the pace slows right down. Gilbert eventually makes it to his feet, but is caught coming off the ropes with a double chop by Afa. Sika tags in an nails a falling headbutt before putting Gilbert in a nervehold. Afa tags back in and misses a diving headbutt from the second rope! Afa is able to tag Sika back in and Gilbert makes a leaping tag at the last minute as Garea is a house of fire! Shitty looking dropkicks to both Sika and Afa! Garea with the abdominal stretch on Sika as Gilbert hits Afa with two dropkicks. The ref forces Eddie back to his corner as Afa climbs to the second rope and hits Tony Garea with a double axe handle to the back on Garea’s head. Sika covers for the three count!

Winners: The Wild Samoans @ 9:23 via Double Axe Handle from the second rope.

Match Rating: ** 1/4. Definitely exceeded my expectations. The Samoans can be a bore to watch, but this was a heated tag match with lots of action.

Match #6: Jules Strongbow (one half of the tag team champions) vs Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

Oh if only this were the Ray Stevens of 1973 and not 83. Stevens had come into the territory in October of 1982. He was a legend in the San Francisco territory and the AWA, but clearly his best years were behind him. At this time, he was in the middle of a feud with Jimmy Snuka and managed by Fred Blassie/Captain Lou who were not at ringside for this match. Albano and Blassie had previously announced on Rogers Corner that they each owned 50% of Stevens contract. Jules Strongbow at this time was in the midst of his second and final tag team title run with “brother” Jay Strongbow. He’s horrible.

Stevens attempts to jump Strongbow at the bell, but Jules moves out of the way and Stevens crashes into the corner. A dropkick by Jules sends Ray out of the ring. Back in the ring, Stevens tries to beg off, but Jules goes right on the attack. He throws Stevens into the corner and Ray does his famous “Ray Stevens bump” into the turnbuckle. Ray is in his late 40’s so that’s pretty impressive. Jules punches and stomps Ray until Stevens rolls outside for a breather. Back in the ring, Ray suckers Jules into the corner by pretending to beg off which results in a boot to the stomach of Jules. The offence is short lived as Jules fights back with a series of chops and kicks, which causes Ray to roll to the outside once again. Ray is met coming back in the ring with various chops which causes Ray to face plant on the mat. Jules gets Ray into an abdominal stretch, but Ray is able to hip-toss out of it. Jules immediately chops Ray in the head for a two count. Ray throws a few punches and send Jules into the ropes, but the two clash heads leaving both men on the mat. Jules is the first to his knees and delivers a punch to the side of Ray’s head for a two count. Jules begins his “Indian Way Dance” but misses a dropkick. Ray picks up Jules and nails him with a piledriver for the 3 count.

Winner: Ray Stevens @7:51 via Piledriver

Match Rating **1/4. Ray is still a miracle worker as he pulled a decent match out of Jules Strongbow. Stevens ring psychology is still top notch as he told the story of the young energetic upstart (Jules) versus the old ring vet who knows all the tricks of the trade (Stevens).

Match #7: For the WWF Heavyweight Championship Bob Backlund (Champion) /w/ Arnold Skaaland vs Big John Studd (Challenger) /w/ Fred Blassie.

Big John Studd first debuted in the company under a mask in mid 1972 and later won the tag team championship in 1976 alongside Killer Kowalski called “The Executioners”. He bounced between Mid-Atlantic and the AWA before returning to the WWF in late 1982 where he’d begin his marathon feud with Andre the Giant. Bob was in the final year of his title reign and signs were starting to show that the fans were growing tired of Bob, especially in Philly.

The two lock up with Bob attempting to hip-toss Big John, but Studd doesn’t budge. Backlund gets Studd in a headlock and again tries to take the big man down, but Studd doesn’t budge. Studd sends Backlund into the ropes and takes down Bob with a shoulder block. Studd misses an elbow drop and the two go back to square one with a stand off. Studd gets Backlund in a side headlock and uses his power to wear Backlund down. Gorilla and Vince bring up repeatedly that there’s no way Backlund can get the Chicken Wing on Studd. Backlund picks up Studd for a bodyslam, but Studd falls on top of him for a two count. Studd is in the beginning stages of his “Bodyslam Challenge” by the way. Studd locks in a bearhug. Backlund is able to escape, but Studd immediately elbows Bob and later bodyslams him. A clubbing forearm from the second rope by Studd gets a two count. Studd then hits a side back breaker for a two count. The two get back to their feet and Studd locks in a bearhug. Backlund eventually punches his way out of it, but is unable to follow up as Studd locks in his over the shoulder backbreaker! Studd drops Backlund to the mat and goes for the cover but only gets a two count. Studd locks Backlund again in the back breaker, but Bob uses the ropes with his feet to flip out of it and rolls through for the sudden three count! Big John Studd locks in the back breaker one more time post match.

Winner: Bob Backlund @ 7:17 via Roll Up

Match Rating: 1 1/2*. Big John Studd was pretty limited, but the two worked a decent story that at least kept it from being boring. Not one of Backlund’s better title defences but I think you and I knew that going in.

Match #8: Mac Rivera vs Curt Hennig

Vince and Gorilla are already completely ignoring this match. Here we have the very young and green Curt Hennig. Curt arrived in the WWF in 1982 and played the role of “white meat babyface” before leaving in February of 1983. He also has the most ugly ring jacket I’ve ever seen. Mac Rivera debuted as well in 1982 (wikipedia has him debuting in 1970, which would have made Rivera 10 years old. I think they may have it wrong lol), and like Hennig played the role of a JTTS in the early part of his career. Unlike Hennig though, Rivera never made it higher up the card, later wrestling as Jose Luis Rivera, one half of the Shadows with Randy Culley (Moondog Rex), the masked Red Demon and one half of the Conquistadors alongside Jose Estrada.

Vince and Gorilla go on “full protect mode”, bringing up the “controversial finish” of the Backlund vs Studd match. There’s nothing at all controversial, but Gorilla brings up that Backlund probably submitted but the ref couldn’t hear him because Big John Studd is so big. Now that’s a stretch Gorilla. Vince states he doesn’t think Big John Studd’s shoulders were down and that the ref was in a position where he couldn’t see. So anyways, there’s a match going on as the two trade the advantage early on. Rivera finally gains control with a side headlock but gets sent into the ropes. Rivera connects with a shoulder block and attempts another one coming off the ropes, but Curt catches Rivera with a badly botched hip-toss for a one count. That botch finally gets Vince and Gorilla’s attention for a split second before the talk goes back to Backlund and Studd with Vince stating that Arnold Skaaland came into the ring thinking Backlund lost. Hennig takes Rivera down to the mat with a side headlock for about 30 seconds or so. Gorilla actually brings up that he hasn’t been paying attention to the match and has no idea what’s going on. Lol point for honesty Gorilla. Hennig hits two hip tosses on Rivera before taking Mac down again with a side headlock. The two make it back to their feet and Mac catches Curt coming off the ropes with a knee to the stomach. Vince and Gorilla then cut to a replay of the Backlund vs Studd finish in the middle of this match! Hennig and Rivera could be fucking in the ring and these two would still be playing to come up with another angle to protect Studd. Back to the action, Rivera throws Hennig into the turnbuckle hard for a 2 count. Vince brings up that Curt is the son of Larry the Ax Hennig, which is something you’d never hear two months later. Rivers works a nerve hold as Vince goes on about a note that Fred Blassie sent him. Rivera connects with a shoulder tackle on Curt who takes a terrific bump, and later takes him down with a side headlock. Rivera bodyslams Hennig twice and heads to the second rope where he misses a knee drop. Side note: I can’t fathom how a wrestler could try a kneedrop on those rings back then. Hennig fires up and starts working on the leg of Rivera. Hennig powerslams Rivera and climbs to the top rope! Hennig with about as nice a missile dropkick as you’ll ever see and that’s all she wrote for Rivera.

Winner: Curt Hennig @ 8:29 via Missile Dropkick

Match Rating: 1 1/4*. This match would have probably been rated a bit high had the announcers actually shown interest in the match. The missile dropkick that Curt executed is a must see.

Match #9: “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka /w/ Buddy Rogers vs “Playboy” Buddy Rose /w/ Captain Lou Albano

This should be an excellent match. Jimmy was in the midst of his year plus long feud with Captain Lou Albano after it was revealed on Buddy Rogers Corner that Lou had been stealing Jimmy’s money. Buddy then took control of managing Snuka. In reality, Rogers was put with Snuka essentially as a babysitter as Jimmy’s drug issues were pretty bad. Yeah…..it didn’t work. One of my absolute favourites Buddy Rose arrived in the WWF in August of 1982 from Don Owens Portland territory and feuded with Bob Backlund and Pedro Morales over their respective titles. Buddy Rose is normally managed by The Grand Wizard, but is being managed by Albano tonight which Gorilla alludes to.

The two have a face to face with Rose shit talking Snuka. Rose then pokes and slaps Snuka in the face which does nothing but fire Snuka up. The two lock up with Rose backing Snuka into the corner. Rose gets Irish-whipped into the corner and begins favouring his back. The two lock up again with Rose pushing Snuka into the ropes. We don’t get a clean break as Rose again slaps Snuka in the face. The two lock up again with Snuka backing Rose into the ropes. Snuka gives Rose his receipt by chopping the ever loving shit out of Rose instead of a clean break. Rose’s selling is fantastic. Rose locks in a side headlock and takes Jimmy down to the mat. The two remain on the mat for a bit with Rose really grinding the headlock on Snuka. The two eventually get to their feet and Snuka sends Rose into the ropes. Rose connects with a shoulder block and later attempts another one coming off the ropes, but Snuka leapfrogs Rose and then catches him with a head scissors. Snuka then takes Rose down with a headlock takeover. Rose eventually gets to his feet and backs Snuka up into the corner. Rose drives his shoulder into the mid section of Snuka and attempts to whip Snuka into the opposing corner, but gets Irish whipped into the turnbuckle and later head scissored. Haha some fan just yelled out “you’re a bum Monsoon”. The two remain on the ground for a while with Snuka working the head scissors. Rose does an incredible counter to get out of the hold and delivers a left hand to the head of Snuka. Rose hits a reverse neckbreaker for a two count. Rose picks up Snuka and throws him neck first across the top rope. Vince brings up Jimmy’s past neck issues which started when Ray Stevens delivered a piledriver to Snuka on the floor. Rose catches Snuka with a backdrop and follows it up with a kneedrop for a two count. Rose chokes Snuka on the ropes and then locks in a Camel Clutch. Snuka makes it back to his feet and almost powers his way out of the hold, but Rose delivers a knee to the back of Jimmy. Rose then dropkicks Snuka in the back which sends Jimmy to the arena floor. Rose blocks repeated attempts by Jimmy to re-enter the ring. Snuka shoulder blocks Rose in the stomach from the ring apron. Snuka executes a double springboard head-butt! Wow! Rose begs the crowd to quiet down as Snuka is fired up. The two brawl for a bit until Rose attempts a piledriver, but Snuka backdrops his way out of it. Snuka with a jumping head butt and later sends Rose into the ropes where he does his famous double leapfrog/chop spot which sends the crowd into a frenzy! Snuka slams Rose int the middle of the ring and heads to the top rope! Superfly Splash and that’s all! Great match!!!

Winner: Jimmy Snuka @ 15.26 via Superfly Splash

Match Rating ****. That was fantastic and one of the best Snuka matches I’ve ever seen. Buddy Rose was the friggen man during this era. He played the role of the dickhead heel to perfection and his bumping was amazing. What an exciting finish!



Match #10: Salvatore Bellomo vs Charlie Fulton

This should be just as good as Rose vs Snuka. Yes I am high. Bellomo came into the WWF in mid 1982 and received a very strong push until the end of 1983 before falling down the card. His WWF career almost mirrors Iron Mike Sharpe’s. Charlie Fulton who recently passed away, was a long time television jobber/opening match wrestler in the company. He’s about a step below Johnny Rodz, but a step above Frankie Williams if that makes any sense.

Fulton catches Bellomo with a shoulder tackle after the lockup, but gets arm dragged to the mat by Sal. Fulton gets to his feet and bodyslams Sal, but Bellomo maintains control of the arm and rolls through the slam. The two trade multiple arm ringers until Fulton delivers a brutal forearm. Vince calls Fulton the most under-rated wrestler in the company. That’s a bit of a stretch. Fulton hits a backbreaker for a two count. Fulton then catches Bellomo coming off the ropes with an elbow for the two count. Fulton continues the assault by punching Bellomo with a punch to the gut coming off the ropes. Bellomo suddenly fires up and delivers some punches followed by a drop kick. Bellomo then runs into the ropes and catches Fulton with a crossbody for the three count.

Winner: Salvatore Bellomo @ 3:33 via Crossbody

Match Rating: 1/4*. Not nearly as good as Rose vs Snuka.



Match #11: Mr. Fuji vs Rocky Johnson

Mr. Fuji had recently finished up teaming with Mr. Saito with whom he won his fifth and final tag team championship. He’s facing Rocky Johnson who would begin feuding with Don Muraco over the I.C Title in the spring of 1983.

Fuji backs Johnson into the corner and attempts a punch, but it’s blocked by Johnson who then kicks the crap out of Fuji with a series of punches, hip tosses and bodyslams. Fuji begs off and catches Johnson when Rocky plays to the crowd with a punch to the stomach. Fuji works a arm ringer and later takes Rocky to the mat by the hair. Rocky kips up but Fuji takes him right back down to the mat by the hair. Rocky kicks Mr. Fuji in the chest and springs to his feet. A series of stinging jabs followed by a roundhouse right sends Fuji to the mat. The two lock up with Fuji beating Johnson down with a series of blows. Fuji chops Johnson coming off the ropes who takes a ridiculous bump. Fuji works a nerve hold, but Rocky quickly gets to his feet and drop kicks Fuji. A second dropkick misses though as Fuji regains control with a nerve hold. Johnson slowly powers out of the hold and later reverses an ugly looking vertical suplex on Fuji. Both men get to their feet and come off the ropes where the clash heads sending both to the mat. Fuji looks like he’s going to execute a belly to back suplex, but instead crotches Johnson on the top rope which has Vince and Gorilla up in arms! Fuji attempts a bodyslam, but Johnson rolls through for the three count.

Winner: Rocky Johnson @ 8:48 via Roll Up

Match Rating: *. Not good at all. The match was very clunky. I was just waiting for it to end halfway through.

