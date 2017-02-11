wrestling / News
MVP Grateful WWE Let Him Keep His Name
In an interview with The Miami Herald, MVP spoke about his deal with WWE that allowed him to keep his MVP name and gimmick. Here are highlights:
On keeping the “MVP” character after leaving WWE: “I have to give them [WWE] credit, the deal we worked out they allowed me to maintain the ownership of the whole ‘MVP’ persona. So, we worked out a deal where they could use it, but they acknowledged that it’s my intellectual property and I’ll always be grateful for that, because they didn’t have to do that and I was a young, green guy, I would have gone along with whatever deal, but they took care of me.”
On performing at WrestleMania: “My dream was Wrestle Kingdom for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I experienced that, but my goal was WrestleMania. People have goals and we have dreams and I was fortune enough that I was able to achieve both…To be on the biggest stage, in the biggest company, on the biggest wrestling show in the world, multiple times, it’s unbelievable and I will always be grateful for those opportunities.”
On what he’s currently doing: “I’m in an awesome sweet spot because I was so fortunate that I had the WWE run that I did, and left, on my terms. I left WWE to go to Japan to realize my dream of wrestling in Japan, and then I left Japan, and had a stint in TNA and I’ve had enough TV time and I’ve accomplished enough in the business, that I’m at a point in my career now where I don’t have to be contractually obligated to anyone. I have a son now, he’s two years old, and I can only work on the weekends.”