– The following matches have been announced for the June 25th Smackdown live event in Everett, WA…

* Jinder Mahal w/The Singh Brothers vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

* Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley for the US Championship

* The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Breezango for the Tag Team Championships

* AJ Styles & Randy Orton are off of next weekend’s live events.

