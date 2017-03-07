wrestling / News
Naomi & Alexa Bliss Share Photos From Tap Out Photo Shoot
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Naomi posted the following on twitter, showing off her look for the latest Tap Out photo shoot…
I always GLOW when Im in @Tapout 😏 felt strong & beautiful shooting in the new #tapout spring collection 💪 coming soon #Tapout #FeelTheGlow pic.twitter.com/ZPMeZPtsUn
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 7, 2017
– Alexa Bliss posted the following on twitter, also showing off some images from the Tap Out spring collection…
Before #SDLive tomorrow, shooting for #TapOut's spring collection coming soon! Don't #BlissOut! 🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/KLUzMi4gwH
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 6, 2017