Naomi & Alexa Bliss Share Photos From Tap Out Photo Shoot

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Naomi posted the following on twitter, showing off her look for the latest Tap Out photo shoot…

– Alexa Bliss posted the following on twitter, also showing off some images from the Tap Out spring collection…

