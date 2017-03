– Naomi posted the following on Twitter, giving an update on how her rehab is going. Unfortunately, she’s not sure if she’ll be back in time for WrestleMania…

It's going well just not at fast as I'd like still don't know if I will be healthy in time for mania 😒 https://t.co/NbQfmUC9zr — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 28, 2017

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…