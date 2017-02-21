wrestling / News
Naomi Relinquishes Smackdown Women’s Title, New Champion Crowned (Video)
– A new Smackdown Women’s Championship was crowned on tonight’s episode. Noami relinquished the championship in the opening segment due to her injury, which prevents her from defending the title within the next thirty days. Alexa Bliss then came out and demanded she get the title back, but Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant championship. Bliss won after a cheap shot and a roll-up.
You can see video of it below:
