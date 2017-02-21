– A new Smackdown Women’s Championship was crowned on tonight’s episode. Noami relinquished the championship in the opening segment due to her injury, which prevents her from defending the title within the next thirty days. Alexa Bliss then came out and demanded she get the title back, but Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant championship. Bliss won after a cheap shot and a roll-up.

.@WWEDanielBryan says it's conclusive that @NaomiWWE won't be able to defend her Women's Title in 30 days, and must relinquish. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wVS9zw54tm — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017

NAOMI: I know that, when I give you this title … that THAT is probably gone too. #SDLive @WrestleMania @WWENaomi pic.twitter.com/9oKk4svlYs — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017